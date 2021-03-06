Bradford snatch draw in last-gasp drama

Danny Rowe scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Bradford came from behind to earn a point in a 1-1 home draw against Bolton.

Elliot Watt’s corner was half-cleared by Alex Baptiste and when Levi Sutton returned the ball into the danger area, Rowe scored with a superb left-foot drive into the far corner.

The equaliser came after fellow substitute Nathan Delfouneso had given Bolton the lead in the 83rd minute with a close-range shot after former Bradford striker Eoin Doyle had an effort blocked.

The result halted the winning runs of both teams – Bradford went into the match with five wins in a row, Bolton with six.

Chances were few in a goalless first half with neither keeper having a serious save to make, Bolton’s Lloyd Isgrove just unable to connect with a dangerous Dapo Afolayan cross while Andy Cook fired Bradford’s best chance over the bar.

Afolayan’s fierce shot was turned away by home keeper Sam Hornby in the 53rd minute and the West Ham loanee saw a volley blocked before Hornby saved a long-range effort from Ricardo Santos.

Doyle headed wide with the goal at his mercy in the 67th minute and though Delfouneso put Bolton ahead, Rowe’s last-gasp equaliser gave Bradford a share of the points.