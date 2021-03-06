Wigan thump MK Dons to boost survival hopes

Wigan gave their Sky Bet League One survival hopes a major shot in the arm with a 3-0 victory over mid-table MK Dons.

The Latics only climbed one place to second bottom with the win but are now only one point adrift of safety.

On-loan Feyenoord defender George Johnston opened the scoring with a nice header midway through the first half from Viv Solomon-Otabor’s left-wing cross.

After Harry Darling hit a post from 35 yards for MK Dons, Wigan doubled their advantage after 64 minutes through Callum Lang’s bullet header after Gavin Massey crossed from the right.

And Joe Dodoo made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left with a tap-in after great work from Solomon-Otabor.

There was still time for Ryan Fraser to hit the bar for MK Dons, for whom striker Will Grigg endured a frustrating return to his former stomping ground.