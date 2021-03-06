Patrick Brough brace against 10-man Mansfield lifts Barrow out of drop zone

Patrick Brough bagged the first brace of his career as he fired battling Barrow out of the relegation zone with a welcome 2-0 win over stuttering 10-man Mansfield.

Brough took full advantage of Ryan Sweeney’s second-half sending off as he scored two goals in four minutes to get the Bluebirds back to winning ways at Holker Street.

Both sides squandered big chances before the break as home striker Scott Quigley poked over the bar from close range before Stags skipper Ollie Clarke headed over down the other end.

Barrow keeper Joel Dixon produced a super save to tip Harry Charsley’s effort over after the break.

Sweeney was sent off in the 63rd minute for a second yellow card after bringing down Quigley.

Brough then made the most of a Mansfield mistake to open the scoring in the 74th minute.

Jordan Bowery forced Dixon into a good stop as the Stags searched for an instant equaliser.

But Brough put the game to bed with 13 minutes to go with an emphatic finish.

Late on substitute keeper Marek Stech produced two fine saves to keep out Quigley.