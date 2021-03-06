Andrew Dallas gives struggling Weymouth win over Stockport

Andrew Dallas boosted Weymouth’s survival hopes with the game’s only goal to sink promotion chasers Stockport 1-0.

Dallas, on loan from Cambridge, fired home his seventh goal of the season in the fourth minute and that was enough to lift Weymouth out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Stockport, who stay in fourth place, seven points behind top two Torquay and Hartlepool, had two efforts cleared off the goal-line and also hit the woodwork.

Weymouth’s Dominic Revan cleared Sam Dalby’s 10th-minute header from under the crossbar and Harry Cardwell’s goal-bound backheel just after the hour-mark was also hacked away.

Stockport squandered a string of chances and were denied by several crucial saves by Weymouth goalkeeper Ethan Ross, while County’s James Jennings close-range second-half effort struck the woodwork.