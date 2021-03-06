Kyle Vassell and Wes Burns fire Fleetwood to victory over Shrewsbury

Kyle Vassell’s second goal of the season and a Wes Burns stunner helped Fleetwood to a comfortable 2-0 win over Shrewsbury.

The Cod Army struck in both halves to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since November, and leave the hosts without a win in three.

The mid-table encounter was short of any clear-cut chances early on and it took until the 30th minute for either side to register a shot on target.

Danny Andrew and Callum Connolly went close for Simon Grayson’s visitors, with Shaun Whalley having a curling shot saved for Salop at the other end.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Burns picked up a stray pass in his own half, before gliding past two players and firing home from 25 yards.

Connolly went close early in the second before for the visitors, before Vassell put the game to bed 20 minutes from time, latching onto a neat Ged Garner through ball to slot under home keeper Matija Sarkic.