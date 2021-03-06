Richie Wellens feels draws are damaging Salford’s promotion prospects

Deflated Salford boss Richie Wellens says draws are killing his side’s promotion push after being held 1-1 at home by Scunthorpe.

The Iron grabbed a point when Abo Eisa’s penalty cancelled out captain Tom Clarke’s scrambled opener to leave Salford outside the play-off places.

Wellens, whose side remain unbeaten at The Peninsula Stadium, said: “They started better than us and their diamond caught us out in the first 10 minutes.

“We are very disappointed with a point. People keep saying we are unbeaten at home but I want to win. I don’t want to draw.

“The only way this is a good point is if we go away from home and win at Crawley. Draws are killing us at the minute but the players are giving me everything. It is just the quality and the pitch does play a part in that.”

Wellens let rip at the state of a playing surface which saw a succession of postponements at the start of the year.

He added: “The pitch is shocking, the pitch is awful. We may as well play with a bouncy ball.

“So I feel for the players, both sets of players, and when you are playing on a pitch like that you just have to get it forward and not make any mistakes.

“Unfortunately for us they put a ball down the side, we made a mistake and gave a penalty away at a really bad time. If you go in at 1-0 I have a feeling we go on and win the game.

“I think we try and win the game in the second half and I don’t think we were in any danger of losing it. A really poor game of football on a poor pitch.

“We look leggy. Tom Clarke has been out for three weeks, played on Tuesday and today and there’s a lack of energy. Paul Coutts looked a bit leggy. We probably have three or four players where the games have caught up with them a bit.

“The last 15-20 minutes there was no real quality in the game. To score a goal, a lot of the time you need a one-touch pass and you can’t play one-touch on that pitch. Everything bounces it is so hard, like dry mud.”

Scunthorpe were good value for their point and boss Neil Cox was well satisfied.

He said: “It’s an excellent point for us coming here. I thought first half we played really well, we knew it would be difficult but we tried to get it down and play in little pockets.

“I thought it was excellent first half and they ended up changing their formation to change it and obviously H (Jordan Hallam) came off at half-time with a tight thigh.

“We rode our luck a little bit with the lad who hits the post but overall I think we deserved it and it was a fair result for us.

“We’ve got a lot of spirit and a lot of leaders who are all fighting for each other. I’ve told everyone they’re going to be needed.

“It was only our second penalty of the season and I thought the referee had a good game, I know we were screaming and shouting at him. He didn’t lose his cool and made the right decisions and I think both managers have come off and said the ref had a good game.

“Eisa likes to run in behind defenders and put them under pressure and in the lower leagues people make mistakes, the centre-half should just clear it, he doesn’t and brings him down. Eisa wants to take the penalty, takes it off Kev [van Veen] and puts it in the net.

“I’ve kept telling everybody they will get opportunities. Some have been sulking on the training ground and now they are in my team.

“So I’ve told them to stop sulking and get on with it. It is about the team and not individuals. It was an excellent performance from everybody.”