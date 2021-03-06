Mark Robinson can see a bright future for AFC Wimbledon

Mark Robinson believes he has seen glimpses of a positive AFC Wimbledon future after Ollie Palmer’s stoppage-time goal snatched a 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

Palmer flicked home in the closing moments, but the Dons’ new head coach felt his side deserved more from the match.

So too did Blackpool, who had led through Ellis Simms’ strike on the hour before Robinson’s side were rewarded for a strong opening to the match.

“The first 25 minutes was the closest to how I see us playing and that was really pleasing, but we need a bit more quality in the final third with our decision-making,” said Robinson.

“I’ve got mixed feelings because of the manner of their goal; I’m pleased with the point but I felt like it could possibly have been three if I’m honest.

“We started the game really well and we could have been two up inside 15 minutes.

“We saw the first half out well and we were a little nervous, but after their goal we were the better side.

“We had some good chances and I thought we thoroughly deserved a point.

“We’ve just got to get players believing in themselves, dominate the ball and keep creating these chances.

“Once they went 1-0 up the mindset shifted, but based on the chances we created and the way we finished, we certainly deserved a draw.”

Everton loanee Simms gave Blackpool the lead in the 59th minute as he diverted in Jerry Yates’ goal-bound strike to wrong-foot goalkeeper Sam Walker.

But striker Palmer nodded home in the final seconds to keep the Dons within touching distance of exiting the relegation zone.

For Blackpool, meanwhile, dropped points left a sting for a side who have ambitions beyond where they currently sit in mid-table.

“It’s a real tough one to take,” said head coach Neil Critchley.

“I don’t feel great, obviously. It feels like you’ve been beaten when you concede so late in the game.

“Having gone in front we stopped doing the things that got us in that position in the first place.

“As we see in many games, the opposition can throw men forward and then you are always liable to concede a goal like they scored when they have that many bodies in the box and it falls to one of their players.

“I think we played good football at periods of the game but Wimbledon had the better of the first 15 minutes.

“We grew into the game and created some good opportunities.

“I thought we were the dominant team in the second half and we controlled the game and deservedly scored.

“But we have to try and produce that form for 90 minutes and we aren’t doing it for long enough periods.”