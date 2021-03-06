Ian Evatt sets sights on promotion as Bolton draw with Bradford

Manager Ian Evatt forecast that Bolton will be in the “promotion mix” if they can maintain the form they showed in the 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Substitute Nathan Delfouneso put Bolton ahead in the 83rd minute with a close-range shot following a strong spell of pressure after former Bradford striker Eoin Doyle had a shot blocked.

However, Bradford replacement Danny Rowe rescued a point for Bradford in the 93rd minute with a left-foot drive into the far corner after Elliot Watt’s corner was only partially cleared.

The match brought together the two form teams in League Two – Bradford went into the game having won five in a row, sixth-placed Bolton having won six in succession.

Evatt said: “We were outstanding. It is the best we have played in this run and we should have been out of sight. We deserved to win the game.

“It was great to watch against a team that are also flying. We were magnificent and if we play like that for the last 13 games we will be in there – that is the promotion mix.”

Joint Bradford manager Mark Trueman praised the character of his players for fighting back to earn a draw.

He said: “We showed that fight and desire and we had to show our character to come back and get a point against a very good team.

“Both sides nullified each other for long periods. We had a game plan – because their full-backs played so far forward we thought we could hit them on the counter, but we didn’t have those moments of quality.

“It was important for both teams to keep the unbeaten run going. It was disappointing for Bolton after they had gone in front but I was delighted with the point and we can look to build on that.”

Trueman said it was a pity supporters could not be there to see Rowe’s equaliser.

“Levi Sutton played the ball back into the area, Anthony O’Connor gets a flick-on and Danny Rowe scores with his weaker foot,” he said. “I look forward to having supporters back in the grounds.

“We want to get as many points as we can. We respect the opposition today and we take a draw.”