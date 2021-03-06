Ace for Jordan Spieth and India on top again – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 6.

Golf

Hole in one!

Cricket

It was time for India to celebrate.

We worked really hard for this, happy to be in the finals. Looking forward. 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cTzFkVheRl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 6, 2021 All things said and done, England will accept that India has been a far superior side in this series. Some brilliant performances..take a bow! 🇮🇳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/EMdhQnt5AF — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 6, 2021 Sheer dominance from the boys! A marvelous series win at home. Congratulations Team India on qualifying to the World Test Championship final! Jai Hind🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 6, 2021 Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021 3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021 Well done, Team India. To win a Test series at home without Kohli-Rahane-Pujara scoring a single century and no Jadeja-Shami. That too…after losing the first Test match convincingly. This team keeps growing in stature….appreciation and admiration. 🙏🥳👏 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2021 The spin twins once again demolish England.Ashwin: 5 for 47Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021 50 years since Sunny Sir's debut👏India wins the series Vs England👏India qualifies for ICC WTC final👏India becomes No.1 Test Team👏 Congratulations to Team India and its fans all around the world! @BCCI #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/4oxjk5YHbZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021 Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the test series 3-1 against England, becoming finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and reaching the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings Table! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2021

Giving the series winners a date at Lord’s this summer to look forward to.

We worked really hard for this, happy to be in the finals. Looking forward. 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cTzFkVheRl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 6, 2021 India 🤜🤛 New Zealand The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists! The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

While the pundits picked over the bones

Always a lot of passion & pride associated with Ravi Shastri. Fair play to India – an incredible achievement after so much time spent in the ‘bubble’. Australia defined them and this series confirmed them. The summer series in England is going to be a fascinating watch. #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 6, 2021 India have been far too good … the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England … If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era … but that will take some doing against the swinging ball … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Michael Vaughan got into a debate.

Oh shut up .. it’s my opinion .. isn’t the whole IPL enough to gain experience of playing in India ???? Surely Test cricket against the best in the world should have been England’s main priority in an Ashes year when you are building a team ??? #OnOn https://t.co/HCescScjMc — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Kevin Pietersen wanted a new England hero to step forward.

Come on England youngsters. Bat well ONCE! Just find a rhythm. 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 6, 2021

But while England were struggling with their game in India, KP was finding his groove.

Just another great day in India! First 18 holes in months. 3 over 😉 pic.twitter.com/isbrdwVVKM — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 6, 2021

Brad Hogg predicted an early finish.

India won't need to bat again now. England have been outplayed in all facets #INDvENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 6, 2021

Football

Micah Richards was hoping for a better mood from Roy Keane!

Let’s hope he’s calmed down from last week 😅 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 6, 2021

The England skipper logged on.

Easy job this social media admin stuff 😂pic.twitter.com/vvnniMNcTy — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 6, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk kept moving.

Chelsea helped Timo Werner celebrate.

Rodrigo celebrated his birthday.

Manchester got ready for the derby.

Manchester, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺? 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/FwSbDm62IM — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 6, 2021 "It’s a derby and we have to be ready for what they can bring to the game."@VLindelof knows the importance of Sunday's Manchester derby ⬇️#MUFC #MCIMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2021

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman delighted in the Gunners’ opener at Burnley.

Wilfried Zaha was back.

Back in the mixer pic.twitter.com/XNeREh3SSO — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 6, 2021

A milestone for Jay Rodriguez.

Very proud to have reached 200 @premierleague appearances today! Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way 👊 pic.twitter.com/yP2T0QhiOQ — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) March 6, 2021

Joe Hart delved into the archives.

Darts

Showboating from MvG.