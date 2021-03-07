Rangers are champions again – what did their team look like at start of journey?

Rangers have been crowned Scottish champions for the first time in 10 years.

Steven Gerrard’s side have completed the final leg on a remarkable rise that started in the depths of Scotland’s lower leagues.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at the team Ally McCoist cobbled together on July 29, 2012, as Gers were forced to pick up the pieces following the club’s financial collapse.

NEIL ALEXANDER: Rangers’ number one during their Third Division campaign but was replaced by Cammy Bell the following season. Went on to win a Championship title with boyhood heroes Hearts before retiring after helping Livingston win promotion to top flight. Now Dundee United’s goalkeeping coach.

KIRK BROADFOOT: Quit Ibrox a month later to move to Blackpool. The UEFA Cup finalist is now into his second spell at Kilmarnock after a brief return to St Mirren.

DORIN GOIAN: Moved on loan to Italian club Spezia after the Glebe Park win. Reportedly banked a hefty £430,000 when Gers agreed to terminate his Ibrox deal the following season, paying up the final year in full. Has had a couple of stints in management back in his native Romania.

CARLOS BOCANEGRA: Vowed to stay on and lead Gers’ climb through the leagues – only to be forced into a rethink when he lost his place in the US national team. Moved on loan to Racing Santander and ended his career with a spell in the MLS. Now a board member at the US Soccer Federation.

LEE WALLACE: Named captain when Mark Warburton took over at Ibrox in 2015. Was the only member of the 2012 top-flight squad still at the club when the Light Blues made their Premiership return in 2016 but was stripped of the captaincy following a bust-up with caretaker boss Graeme Murty. Now reunited with Warburton at QPR.

BARRIE McKAY: Handed a surprise start against Brechin before making 41 appearances in his breakthrough season. His Gers career appeared to be stalling before Warburton’s appointment sparked a turnaround. Scored a Hampden screamer against Celtic but was forced out by Pedro Caixinha. Now at Fleetwood.

IAN BLACK: Played as a trialist at Glebe Park before clinching a three-year deal. Won his one Scotland cap while playing with Rangers in the fourth tier but struggled to win over the Gers faithful before being released in 2015. Last spotted pulling on his boots with Junior side Dunbar United.

KYLE HUTTON: Once trusted to man-mark Paul Scholes in a Champions League clash yet failed to nail down a place in McCoist’s side as they made their trudge back through the lower leagues. Joined Lowland league outfit East Kilbride last summer.

LEWIS MacLEOD: Thrown in for his debut against Brechin. Appeared to have a bright future ahead of him but was sold to Brentford in 2015 for £800,000 as Gers’ financial worries mounted. Has struggled with injuries and now on the books at Plymouth.

ANDY LITTLE: Put Gers ahead just four minutes into the Glebe Park clash and finished the season with 25 goals. Was released a year later before a move to Preston faltered as injuries took their toll. Now dabbling in property investment as well as some media work.

LEE McCULLOCH: Spared Gers fresh humiliation with his extra-time winner against Brechin. Handed the captain’s armband following Bocanegra’s departure but could not lead Gers back to top flight as they crashed to Motherwell in the 2015 play-off final. Moved to Kilmarnock but was later sacked after 18-month spell as boss. Now Robbie Neilson’s number two at Hearts.