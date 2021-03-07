Rangers secure Scottish Premiership title after Celtic held by Dundee United

Rangers have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the first time since 2011 after Celtic were held to a goalless draw at Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard has claimed the first major league title of his managerial career, with Rangers now holding an unassailable 20-point lead in the league table.

Rangers were consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier back in 2012 after financial collapse, but have rebuilt steadily – and have now denied Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown.

We Were DownWe FollowedWe CheeredWe CriedWe LostWe WonWe FoughtWe ScoredWe CelebratedWe TrustedWe BelievedWe DreamedWe Are RangersWe Are RelentlessWE ARE CHAMPIONS#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/rDsauzrfFb — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Rangers cruised past St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, which brought the title in sight.

And Celtic’s failure to find a winner at Tannadice gifted Rangers the silverware.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard took the Rangers helm in 2018, and has now completed a remarkable end to Celtic’s prior dominance.

Rangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)

Rangers fans flouted lockdown rules at Ibrox to celebrate the 55th crown for the second day running.

“After a superb campaign so far, Gers’ win over St Mirren yesterday put them on the verge of glory, with results elsewhere today meaning they can mathematically no longer be caught, with incredibly six matches still to play,” read a Rangers statement.

“It’s title number 55 for the club – the most of any football club in the world – and the first in 10 years following one of the most arduous decades in the club’s history.”