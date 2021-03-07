Sam Kerr and Beth England guide Chelsea to victory over West Ham

Sam Kerr and Beth England combined for both goals as Chelsea eased past West Ham 2-0 to maintain their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Kerr headed in England’s cross for her 12th league goal of the term, before teeing up England in returning the favour after the break.

Chelsea remained two points clear of Manchester City, who needed a fine goal from Keira Walsh to see off Everton 1-0.

Walsh’s 20-yard strike broke the deadlock in the final 10 minutes, as City sealed their ninth-straight WSL victory to top the table for an hour – only for Chelsea to overhaul their rivals again with that win over West Ham.

Manchester United secured third place with a comfortable win over Aston Villa, with Kirsty Hanson, Jess Sigsworth and Katie Zelem all on target.

Caitlin Foord struck twice in three minutes to set Arsenal en route to a 4-0 win at Birmingham, with Vivianne Miedema and Lisa Evans also finding the net.

Inessa Kaagman’s double steered Brighton to a 2-0 win over Tottenham, for their third league win in a row.