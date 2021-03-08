Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
March 8 2021, 5.03am
Manchester City’s John Stones, left, hugs Manchester United’s Luke Shaw at the end of the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium (Peter Powell/PA)
Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw struck early in each half as Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 21-match winning run with a stunning 2-0 derby victory.

The surprise result at the Etihad Stadium came after reigning champions Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight home defeat to Fulham, who boosted their Premier League survival chances with the 1-0 win at Anfield.

In Scotland, Rangers won the league title for the first time in a decade after their win over St Mirren was followed by Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United.

Away from the football, England’s cricketers lost the fourth Test against India to suffer a 3-1 series defeat, while rugby union’s former European champions Saracens lost to Cornish Pirates in their opening game in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Manchester City
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus fouled Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, right, to concede a penalty after 34 seconds at the Etihad Stadium (Dave Thompson/PA)
Mario Lemina
Fulham’s Mario Lemina celebrates scoring during the 1-0 Premier League win at Anfield (PA)
Gareth Bale
Tottenham’s Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Steven Gerrard
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hangs out the window of the dressing room to cheer with fans gathered outside the stadium after winning the Scottish Premiership title (PA)
Kirsty Hanson
Manchester United’s Kirsty Hanson scores her side’s first goal during the FA Women’s Super League match against Reading (Tim Goode/PA)
Shubman Gill
India’s Shubman Gill, left, reacts as England’s captain Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Cornish Pirates v Saracens
Saracens’ Alex Lewington, left, and Cornish Pirates’ Maliq Holden in action during the Greene King IPA Championship game in Penzance (Simon Galloway/PA)
Tiffany Porter
Britain’s Tiffany Porter, who raced in a face mask, won bronze in the 60 metres hurdles in the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (John Raoux/AP)

