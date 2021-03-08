Mansfield without Aidan Stone and Ryan Sweeney against leaders Cheltenham

Mansfield will be without goalkeeper Aidan Stone for their clash with League Two leaders Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Stone was forced off with a knee problem during the weekend’s defeat by Barrow and will be replaced by Marek Stech.

Ryan Sweeney is also missing through suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the 2-0 loss.

George Lapslie and Stephen McLaughlin, who have both been sidelined through injury, could return while Oliver Sarkic could feature against Crawley at the weekend. George Maris and Joe Riley remain absent.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff must decide whether to hand Liam Sercombe his first start since December.

The influential midfielder managed nearly half an hour as a substitute during Saturday’s victory over Port Vale and suffered no ill effects.

Alex Addai missed that match through illness but is back in contention while George Lloyd (hamstring) could also be in the squad.

Ellis Chapman and Will Boyle are continuing to make progress in their recoveries from injury.