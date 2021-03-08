Geoff Cameron set to return for QPR against Wycombe

Geoff Cameron is set to return for QPR’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Wycombe.

The 35-year-old missed Saturday’s win over Bristol City with a niggle but will be available for the visit of the Chairboys.

Jordy De Wijs will be assessed after he played an hour on his debut at the weekend.

A calf injury had kept the Hull loanee out of action since joining in January.

Ryan Tafazolli will be available for Wycombe’s trip to the capital.

Defender Tafazolli has been absent for his side’s last three matches following a red card against Reading last month.

Left-back Joe Jacobson (muscle strain) and Adebayo Akinfenwa (calf) will both be assessed after returning to action on Saturday.

The Chairboys head to QPR on the back of three consecutive defeats.