Alan Judge could be available for Ipswich’s clash with Lincoln

Alan Judge could be available for Ipswich’s Sky Bet League One clash against Lincoln.

Judge missed the 3-1 defeat to Gillingham due to a family bereavement, but manager Paul Cook says the midfielder is keen to play.

Oliver Hawkins, Cole Skuse and Tristan Nydam are closing in on returns, but the visit of Lincoln is expected to arrive too soon for the trio.

Kane Vincent-Young and Jon Nolan remain sidelined.

Winger Harry Anderson and midfielder Max Sanders have been ruled out for Lincoln’s trip to Portman Road.

Anderson suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up before the 3-0 win against Crewe, while Sanders is suffering with a hamstring issue.

Joe Walsh, Liam Bridcutt and Jorge Grant remain unavailable.

Remy Howarth will also be absent for Michael Appleton’s side.