No new worries for Bolton or Cambridge

Bolton have no new injury concerns for their home game against Cambridge.

Harry Brockbank was back in the squad at Bradford on Saturday following his recovery from a groin injury and should be involved again.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt remains without Dennis Politic and Liam Edwards (both knee) but the latter is expected to return before the end of the season.

Evatt’s side saw their six-game winning run come to an end at Valley Parade, but the draw extended Bolton’s unbeaten run to nine Sky Bet League Two matches.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner also expects to have an unchanged squad.

The U’s remain without Harvey Knibbs and Paul Digby. Knibbs is close to returning from a knee injury but will not be ready in time for Tuesday night.

Digby is still recovering from a foot issue and is expected to be at least a fortnight away from making his comeback.

Bonner’s side were knocked off the top of the table after losing at home to Scunthorpe last week but returned to winning ways against Walsall on Saturday.