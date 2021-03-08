Joshua Kayode a doubt for Carlisle’s clash with Grimsby

Carlisle striker Joshua Kayode is doubtful for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Grimsby on Tuesday evening.

Kayode limped off after 17 minutes in the 3-1 defeat against Morecambe at the weekend and faces a fitness test to determine his availability to face the rock-bottom Mariners.

Brennan Dickenson will also have a late check on a knock while fellow midfielder Callum Guy has missed the last two matches, having been given leave following the birth of his second child last week.

Danny Devine (knee) and Morgan Feeney (foot) continue to work their way back to fitness.

Grimsby will be without Idris El Mizouni.

The on-loan Ipswich midfielder was forced off just before half-time in the 2-1 defeat at home to Forest Green and faces a scan on a hamstring injury that will also likely rule him out for Saturday’s game against Colchester.

A groin issue leaves defender Mattie Pollock a serious doubt while midfield pair Harry Clifton (ankle) and Kyle Bennett (ankle) remain on the treatment table.

Max Wright has returned to training following a soft tissue tear but the game at Carlisle may come too soon for the winger.