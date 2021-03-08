Adam Matthews could miss out for Addicks

Charlton could be without full-back Adam Matthews due to a hamstring injury for the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League One.

The Welshman was replaced after 18 minutes of last weekend’s stalemate at Oxford by fellow countryman Chris Gunter and could miss out on this midweek clash.

Boss Lee Bowyer will also check on the fitness of Norwich loanee Akin Famewo, who also complained of tightness in his hamstring after Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

Darren Pratley will return after his two-match ban while Chuks Aneke is available despite his early withdrawal against the U’s, but Ryan Inniss is lacking match fitness after recovering from a quad injury.

Northampton travel to the capital looking for a third consecutive win under interim manager Jon Brady.

Midfielder Bryn Morris will be available again to boost the caretaker boss after the terms of his loan saw him miss Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing of parent club Portsmouth.

Town are without defenders Alan Sheehan (calf) and Cian Bolger (hip) for the trip and the pair are not expected to return for the foreseeable future.

Charlton won the previous encounter back in October and both sides are in need of points for their respective battles at the opposite ends of the table.