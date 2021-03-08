Newport midfielder Luke Gambin returns to contention against Bradford

Newport have loan signing Luke Gambin available against Bradford.

Midfielder Gambin missed the 2-0 win at Colchester on Saturday as he was unable to play against his parent club.

That victory, only Newport’s second in seven games, took them back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn has a fully-fit squad to select from for a match switched to the Cardiff City Stadium because of the poor condition of the Rodney Parade pitch.

Bradford extended their unbeaten run to six games after Danny Rowe earned them a point in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Bolton.

Rowe had dropped to the bench after starting the previous game at Mansfield, but the striker could now return to the starting line-up after his last-gasp heroics kept the Bantams in play-off contention.

Bryce Hosannah, Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail (all hamstring) and top goalscorer Lee Novak (knee) remain out.

Clayton Donaldson is likely to be among the substitutes again after making his 50th Bantams appearance from the bench against Bolton.