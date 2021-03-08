One-off women’s Test between England and India likely to go ahead this year

A one-off women’s Test between England and India will take place later this year, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah.

Shah revealed the surprise news on International Women’s Day and while there has been no official announcement, the PA news agency understands the Test is likely to happen and details are being finalised.

The fixture between the teams would be India’s first Test since November 2014 when they thrashed South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in Mysore.

Shah tweeted: “On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again.”

India defeated England by six wickets at Wormsley in the most recent Test match between the sides in August 2014.

England have more recent experience in the longest format as their Ashes series against Australia every other year includes one Test. The rivals have been the only nations to play a women’s Test since the start of 2015.

Shah’s announcement came just hours after the International Cricket Council confirmed two more teams would be added to both limited-overs women’s World Cups from 2026 as part of plans to expand the game.

Twelve teams will compete in the 2026 T20 World Cup, a rise from 10, while in 2029 the 50-over World Cup will be brought in line with the men’s event and feature 10 countries, up from eight, and 48 matches.