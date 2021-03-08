Brandon Hanlan to be assessed ahead of Bristol Rovers’ clash with Accrington

Bristol Rovers will check on top scorer Brandon Hanlan before Accrington arrive at the Memorial Ground.

Rovers boss Joey Barton says Hanlan, who has scored nine goals this season, has been playing with a sore Achilles and the striker has been substituted in his last four appearances.

Barton has won one and lost three of his four games in charge, and the Gas have slipped into the Sky Bet League One relegation places.

But the former England midfielder is boosted by the return of on-loan Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick, who has served a one-match ban for his sending-off at Burton.

Accrington thrashed Rovers 6-1 last month before Barton’s arrival and claimed a first win in five games against Swindon on Saturday.

Winger Joe Pritchard missed that 2-1 victory with a hamstring injury and faces a few weeks on the sidelines.

Defender Ross Sykes also remains out as boss John Coleman admits he is dealing with “bumps and bruises all over”.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter missed the Swindon win with a shoulder injury and Toby Savin stands by again should the Chelsea loanee not recover in time.