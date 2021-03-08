Paddy Madden pushing for recall for Fleetwood’s clash with Gillingham

Fleetwood striker Paddy Madden is pushing for a starting berth for the Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham.

Madden had cameos off the bench in last week’s wins over Lincoln and Shrewsbury following a bout of coronavirus.

Barry McKay has returned to full training following his recovery from the virus and is now in contention to return to the matchday squad.

However, Charlie Mulgrew looks set to miss out with an ankle injury.

Gillingham will be without Callum Slattery.

The on-loan Southampton midfielder has had surgery on an injured ankle and looks set to be sidelined until the end of March.

Alex MacDonald returned to action at the weekend with a substitute appearance in the 3-1 win over Ipswich after missing the previous three matches because of illness so he is in line for more minutes on Tuesday.

But Dominic Samuel remains sidelined by a torn hamstring.