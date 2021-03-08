Ryan Lowe still without Sam Woods for Plymouth’s clash with Wigan

Plymouth are still without the suspended Sam Woods for the visit of Wigan on Tuesday.

Woods serves the second of his three-match ban after being sent off at Northampton. Jerome Opoku returned from an ankle problem to take his place in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Doncaster.

Lewis Macleod came off the bench at the weekend to make his first appearance since the beginning of January.

Gary Sawyer is getting closer to a return but George Cooper remains unavailable to boss Ryan Lowe.

Wigan will be without loanee Scott Wootton, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

There was good news in the 3-0 win over MK Dons at the weekend as Callum Lang returned to the starting line-up – and the scoresheet – while Jamie Proctor was a second-half substitute.

Lee Evans and Will Keane are expected back in training this week as they step up their recoveries from injury.

However, Tom Pearce, Chris Merrie and Kyle Joseph remain out.