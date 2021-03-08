Tom Dallison and Tony Craig remain sidelined as Crawley take on Salford

Defensive duo Tom Dallison and Tony Craig will miss out once again when Crawley welcome Salford to the People’s Pension Stadium on Tuesday night.

The pair were missing for a fourth game in a row with the injuries they sustained against Colchester last month as the Reds returned to winning ways on Saturday by edging out Tranmere.

Reece Grego-Cox is continuing to work his way back from a long-term knee ligament injury, while Sam Matthews is also unavailable.

Henry Burnett is back training with the main group and could be in contention for a squad berth.

Salford have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson has not featured since October following a broken leg and remains out.

However, he is the only major absentee ahead of a fixture where Salford are looking to get back to winning ways.

They took the lead on Saturday against Scunthorpe only to be pegged back in a 1-1 stalemate – the Ammies’ 11th draw in Sky Bet League Two this season.