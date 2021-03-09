Steven Gerrard told Rangers board what was needed for title – Alastair Johnston

Alastair Johnston revealed how Steven Gerrard steadfastly told the Rangers board what he needed to bring the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox.

The Light Blues’ 55th championship victory was confirmed on Sunday afternoon when Old Firm rivals Celtic drew a blank against Dundee United at Tannadice.

It was Gerrard’s third attempt at wresting the title from Parkhead since becoming Gers boss in 2018 and the long-awaited success prevented the Hoops making it a record-breaking 10 in a row.

Twice previously, Rangers had faltered after Christmas but this term they have been relentless, with the Ibrox men currently unbeaten in the league and 20 points ahead of Celtic while looking forward to the Europa League last-32 tie against Slavia Prague.

Former Gers chairman Johnston, now a board member of Rangers International Football Club – based in Ohio, USA – told the PA news agency how Gerrard’s conviction impressed the board.

He said: “Steven came to the board meetings and explained his philosophy directly, what was going on and why.

“He was questioned a lot about the two years when we had a pretty good start to the season but waned after Christmas.

“He got bombarded with a lot of questions, like ‘have these guys in the Premiership learned how to play Rangers and thus are not nearly as vulnerable’ – and these such issues.

“No question about it, questions were asked of him.

“But his philosophy and his learning curve gave us a lot of confidence.

“When we started playing the challenge matches last summer, you got the impression that there was a commitment this year and Steven had learned from the experiences of the last couple of years.

“I have to say the board were very confident that this year was going to be it which is why we raised quite a lot of money from outside investors and creditors to fuel the financial demands.

“I also think we had a team bedded in and playing better, they believed in each other and had the resources.

“This is one of the things that Steven had really stressed to the board.

“He didn’t want to go in there with a first-team squad of 13 or 14. He wanted to be able to survive yellow cards, injuries and suspensions so he needed the resources to bring in players in which we had every confidence in, if he needed to change things around.

“He explained everything very well and he justified it and we are reaping the rewards of that attitude.”

Johnston, who left the club in 2011 when former owner Craig Whyte took over before returning in 2017, insists the Light Blues fans deserve to cheer the title win “but responsibly, in the right places at the right time” for their financial as well as emotional contribution to the club’s rehabilitation.

He said: “The one thing that has been truly amazing – and I am not just saying this to kiss their asses – is the Rangers supporters.

“I can’t tell you how much the Rangers supporters have been so instrumental in what we have been able to do today.

“In terms of revenue, they have supported us from top to bottom, no matter what their level of affordability has been.

“From the wealthier guys who have put some serious money into the club to the fans who have bought season tickets, joined the MyGers campaign, bought hospitality, kits, Rangers TV – they have done everything they can.

“They can celebrate in a safe way. They deserve it because they put their money in and left it in the club and allowed us to do what we are experiencing right now.

“And I am not just paying lip service to it, it has been a seriously-significant contribution to where we are today.

“I can look at the championship that we have just won and look forward to a upswing for quite a time now. Nobody is going to take their eye off the ball because we have a terrific club now from top to bottom.

“When I came back four years ago I could see the ambition back in the club with (former chairman) Dave King getting Steven in and great coaches and players in. Improving the commercial department, the scouting, recruitment, the academy.

“Everything had to be seeded and developed and nurtured and this is the year that all that for has been rewarded for the first time.

“From a financial standpoint we are no longer relying on the whims of one man’s finances or the whims of a financial institution. It is all very positive.”