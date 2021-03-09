Manchester City could recall Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden against Southampton

Premier League leaders Manchester City have a fully-fit squad available as they host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manager Pep Guardiola could make changes following Sunday’s derby loss to Manchester United, which ended a 21-match winning run in all competitions.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, an unused substitute in five of the last seven games, could be recalled along with Phil Foden, who has not started the last three.

Southampton are without striker Danny Ings after he suffered a leg injury in Saturday’s victory over Sheffield United.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said the former Liverpool and Burnley forward is likely to be sidelined until next month.

Oriol Romeu, Theo Walcott, Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are also still absent.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, McCarthy, Bertrand, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Minamino, Djenepo, Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Tella, Redmond, Salisu, N’Lundulu, Jankewitz, Chauke, Stephens, Watts, Ferry, Ramsay.