Mourinho reminisces and Robertson turns to football – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

Football

Jose Mourinho went back through the archives.

Another great night for West Ham.

Another win, another clean sheet🔥🙏💪#COYI #WHULEE pic.twitter.com/zRe4O8lYnW — Łukasz Fabiański (@LukaszFabianski) March 8, 2021 Tough game, we have to do better, but we got the 3 points in the end 🙏🏾 #JL11NGZ #COYI pic.twitter.com/T8KzgfwQTN — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 8, 2021 Not our best performance out there but we got the job done. 3 points in the bag, on to the next ⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/1Fb0YZ87XR — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 8, 2021 Nothing beats this feeling🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/DmqVEtGbjd — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 9, 2021

Chelsea celebrated too.

Great team performance 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZrOmfUFjeQ — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 8, 2021 Big win and strong performance💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/uzD7Twcy0L — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 8, 2021

Kalvin Phillips returned for Leeds.

France 1998 World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff celebrated his birthday.

🇫🇷 𝐿𝑒 𝒢𝑜𝒹. 🎂 Happy 53rd Birthday to former Wanderers midfielder, @youridjorkaeff! 📼 Watch and enjoy…#BWFC 🐘🏰 pic.twitter.com/XFne8dWTVN — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) March 9, 2021

A new deal for Bukayo Saka.

Snooker

Will Neil Robertson have a career in football?

Rugby Union

2003 World Cup-winning England captain Martin Johnson celebrated his 51st birthday.

One of the all time greats. Happy birthday to Martin Johnson 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xe0vdZ8J4H — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 9, 2021

Cricket

England’s limited-overs series in India closed in.

Kevin Pietersen was not a fan of England’s rotation policy.

Please tell me that the @englandcricket coach hasn’t defended the decision to rest some of their best players in this last series and say they’ll look to do it in the Ashes later this year? He hasn’t? Surely? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 9, 2021

But got a win over India.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel turned 36.

Thank you very much paji…🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/V97iHugSvU — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 9, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris was itching to get behind the wheel.

I’ll be seeing you on Friday pic.twitter.com/icc1Yzpb4l — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 9, 2021

His McLaren team turned back the clock.

✨ Magical Melbourne Memories ✨ David Coulthard won the #AusGP with McLaren #OnThisDay in both 1997 and 2003. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/K3Elq8fhyQ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 9, 2021

Former Williams driver Pastor Maldonado celebrated his 36th birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @Pastormaldo! 🎂 There's only one way we could mark your special day…#F1 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/weEVJJBqzG — Formula 1 (@F1) March 9, 2021

New Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was ready to do battle.

Just a few days to be in the car. It’s been a very intense offseason, with a lot of work. Im in the best shape of my life and hungrier than ever Solo unos días para subir al coche. Ha sido una pretemporada muy intensa. Llego mejor preparado y con más hambre que nunca#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/Rr2Rc6gPKv — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) March 9, 2021

As was rookie Mick Schumacher.

"I really wanted to give myself a week off of training but I didn’t manage. I took one day off, I was bored, so I just went back into the gym and started training!" Non-stop prep for @SchumacherMick as he prepares for his debut F1 season 👉 https://t.co/HRBEmVEoyY#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/kCEu95S2dk — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 9, 2021

Carlos Sainz was teasing ahead of Ferrari’s launch on Wednesday.