Jerry Yates punishes defensive error as Blackpool take points at MK Dons

Jerry Yates took full advantage of a defensive error to score the only goal of the game in Blackpool’s 1-0 victory against MK Dons.

The win at stadiummk allowed the Seasiders to keep up the pressure on the teams in the League One play-off spots, while the Dons continued their recent slump by falling to a fourth defeat in five games.

Ethan Laird should have given MK Dons an early lead when he lifted Matthew Sorinola’s driven cross over from close range.

Blackpool were then gifted the lead after 33 minutes when Harry Darling was caught in possession just outside his own area, leading to Yates rounding Alex Fisher before rolling in.

The closest the Dons came to a leveller was when Cameron Jerome was played through by a lovely pass by Scott Fraser, only for his shot to hit the underside of the bar.

Another defensive lapse almost led to a second for the Seasiders when CJ Hamilton dispossessed Warren O’Hora before bearing down on goal, only to be denied by a good block by Fisher.