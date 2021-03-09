Burton march on with win over AFC Wimbledon

Michael Bostwick’s second-half goal was enough for in-form Burton to earn a fifth consecutive win as they triumphed 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

After a dismal first half which saw both sides struggle for any sort of rhythm, Bostwick forced home a winner just before the hour mark.

He was the recipient of Mike Fondop’s knock-down from a long throw into the Wimbledon area, with the centre-back on hand to poke past Sam Walker from close range.

Poor in possession on a night to forget at Plough Lane, the Dons did not register a meaningful shot at goal and remain anchored in the relegation zone.

Jaakko Oksanen’s effort from 20 yards was the closest the Dons came as Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt enjoyed an easy night.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s visitors should have added a second when Tom Hamer surged into the box but failed to pull the trigger.

It mattered not, however, with the Brewers now five points clear of League One’s bottom four.