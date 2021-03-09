Harry Beautyman fires Sutton to National League summit with late winner

Sutton moved top of the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win over Yeovil thanks to Harry Beautyman’s late winner.

With previous leaders Torquay not in action, Matt Gray’s side took full advantage with a fifth win in their last six league games.

Beautyman had a header cleared off the line on the half-hour mark, but Isaac Olaofe fired Sutton in front just three minutes later after the visitors failed to clear.

Reuben Reid equalised in the 56th minute by converting Matt Worthington’s low cross, but Beautyman struck eight minutes from time to secure all three points.