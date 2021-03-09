Tranmere ease to victory at Southend

Promotion-chasing Tranmere warmed up for Wembley with a comfortable 2-0 win at second-bottom Southend.

Rovers take on Sunderland in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday and will head into the game on a high after easing to victory at Roots Hall.

Paul Lewis and George Ray struck inside the opening 24 minutes, keeping Rovers one point off the League Two automatic-promotion places.

Tranmere dominated the first half and broke the deadlock after just eight minutes when Kaiyne Woolery’s right-wing cross found Lewis who thundered home a 12-yard shot via the underside of the crossbar.

Lewis then had a header ruled out for offside before Tranmere doubled their lead in the 24th minute with Ray heading home a left-wing cross from Liam Feeney.

After the break, Rovers right-back Lee O’Connor volleyed wide when well placed but Southend never threatened going forward and remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.