Matty Dolan’s late double earns Newport victory over Bradford

Matty Dolan’s dramatic double saw Newport come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Bradford at their new temporary Cardiff City Stadium home.

Michael Flynn’s team have moved their home games away from Rodney Parade on a short-term basis because the pitch there has become almost unplayable due to constant use.

Dolan had cancelled out Bradford striker Andy Cook’s opener with a stunning free-kick, but with the last kick of the game in the sixth minute of time added on, his penalty won it for the Exiles.

Newport’s England beach football international Priestley Farquharson would have wished his team had stayed put on the Rodney Parade sand.

His shocking error looked like it would hand Bradford victory. Farquharson’s dawdling on the ball and poor back pass allowed Bantams striker Cook to score just a minute into the second half.

Bradford were the better side and should have won.

But Dolan curled a free-kick into the bottom corner and then sealed three points from the spot after the ball hit a Bantams arm from Mickey Demetriou’s long throw.