Bolton close on promotion places with win over Cambridge

Top scorer Eoin Doyle and captain Antoni Sarcevic scored first-half goals as Bolton extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 2-1 Sky Bet League Two win over Cambridge.

Ian Evatt’s seventh-placed side are now four points off an automatic promotion spot after amassing 26 points from a possible 30.

Cambridge stay second but Kyle Knoyle’s 80th-minute goal, courtesy of keeper Matt Gilks’ handling error, was only consolation.

There was a sombre start to the game as Sarcevic and Us captain Greg Taylor laid wreaths to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Burnden Park tragedy. Thirty-three fans died and hundreds more were injured at Wanderers’ FA Cup quarter-final second leg against Stoke on March 9, 1946.

Once the action started Bolton were soon on the front foot. Callum Burton saved from Doyle, Declan John and Dapo Afolayan before the Trotters took a 37th-minute lead.

Sarcevic and Gethin Jones linked superbly and Doyle finished with an angled low right-footed drive.

Six minutes later Burton denied Afolayan but Sarcevic hammered home his seventh goal of the campaign.

Bolton could not maintain their high-tempo display but had already done enough to claim their latest three points despite Knoyle setting up a tense finish.