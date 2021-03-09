Wigan move out of bottom four after seeing off Plymouth

Wigan moved out of the League One relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Plymouth.

The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when Viv Solomon-Otabor hammered home from just inside the box after meeting Gavin Massey’s cross from the right with a thumping first-time finish.

Argyle hit the woodwork twice before Wigan doubled their lead.

Top scorer Luke Jephcott met strike partner Niall Ennis’ chest down with a thundering volley which beat keeper Jamie Jones but flew off the crossbar.

Jones made a super save to turn Conor Grant’s goal-bound shot on to a post.

At the other end Argyle keeper Michael Cooper did well to keep out striker Callum Lang’s strike as he broke through, with Solomon-Otabor firing over as the ball fell to him.

Curtis Tilt put Wigan further ahead after 32 minutes with a deft near-post header to turn in Tendayi Darikwa’s cross following a superb build-up, passing move down the right.

Jones did well to save strikes from Ryan Hardie and Danny Mayor as Argyle pressed for a goal in the second half.

Argyle struck the woodwork for a third time when substitute Adam Lewis’ curling free-kick from 20 yards spun off the post.