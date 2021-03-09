Mikael Mandron gives Crewe victory over Doncaster

Mikael Mandron fired in his 10th goal of the season as Crewe won for the first time in four games with a hard-fought 1-0 success over Doncaster.

Rovers, seeking a third consecutive win under Andy Butler’s stewardship, lacked a clinical edge around the box in the first half and were punished by a fine finish from the Frenchman early in the second.

Reece James was thwarted by Dave Richards as the keeper came off his line smartly to make a block.

James later wanted too much time after he was slipped free on the left of the box and Rio Adebisi got across to make a decisive block.

Doncaster thought they had the lead when Jason Lokilo’s corner flew straight in past Richards, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on the keeper.

Crewe came close to taking the lead when Charlie Kirk delivered across the face of goal and, at full stretch, Luke Murphy diverted the ball past the far post.

Dave Artell’s side went closer when Owen Dale cut in from the right and drove an effort narrowly wide.

After the restart Richards kept out James Coppinger’s angled drive and Doncaster keeper Louis Jones excelled when tipping Mandron’s set-piece header over the bar.

But he was given no chance when Mandron made the most of Kirk’s swift break and turned and fired into the bottom corner in the 56th minute.

Doncaster huffed and puffed to get back on terms, coming closest when sub Cameron John swerved a low, angled effort past the far post.