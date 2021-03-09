All square at Portman Road as Ipswich hold high-flying Lincoln

Lincoln kept their automatic promotion hopes alive and Ipswich maintained their challenge for a top-six spot following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

A wonder-strike from Morgan Rogers gave the Imps a half-time lead but Ipswich equalised in the second half through a header from defender James Wilson.

It was Paul Cook’s first game at home since becoming the new Ipswich manager and his introduction of three substitutes on the hour paid dividends.

The visitors came close to taking the lead when Town defender Toto Nsiala turned T J Eyoma’s cross onto a post.

But Lincoln’s pressure eventually told in the 29th minute when Manchester City loanee Rogers’ mazy run and strike from 25 yards beat Tomas Holy all ends up.

Ipswich made a triple substitution on the hour, bringing on Alan Judge, Keanan Bennetts and Troy Parrott for Gwion Edwards, Teddy Bishop and Jack Lankester and it paid off 10 minutes later when Wilson headed home after Luke Chambers nodded the ball into the six-yard box following a free-kick by Andre Dozzell.