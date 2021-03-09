Keith Curle’s Oldham share spoils with Port Vale

Oldham earned a point under new head coach Keith Curle with a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Port Vale.

Darrell Clarke is still waiting for his first win as Vale boss after seeing his goal-shy side go a third straight game without scoring at home.

Vale winger David Worrall, returning from an ankle injury, began brightly as enticing crosses just evaded forwards Will Swann and Kurtis Guthrie. Defender Nathan Smith then headed straight at Oldham goalkeeper Ian Lawlor as the home side dominated early on.

A five-minute break in play was required as injured referee Kevin Johnson was replaced by fourth official Anthony Moore.

The lively Worrall continued to threaten and headed just wide as the Valiants maintained complete control after the stoppage. Captain Tom Conlon then struck the inside of the post with a driven effort just before the break.

Oldham almost took the lead in the 52nd minute but Conor McAleny could not find the target on the stretch.

Vale continued to apply pressure and Conlon’s well-struck volley was well saved by Lawlor. The visitors held on meaning Clarke has gone six games without a win since jumping ship from Walsall.