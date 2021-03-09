Paul McCallum double gives Dagenham win over Maidenhead

Paul McCallum’s first-half double secured Dagenham a 2-1 home win against Maidenhead.

McCallum struck twice in the space of two minutes for Dagenham and although Remy Clerima pulled one back for the visitors, it was not enough.

Maidenhead forward Josh Coley’s shot hit the crossbar and the visitors then hit a post before McCallum put Dagenham in front in the 14th minute.

McCallum tapped in after Angelo Balanta’s header had struck both posts and the striker then pounced on another rebound a minute later to put the home side 2-0 up after Myles Weston’s shot had been saved.

Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham produced a fine save to deny Nathan Blissett just before the break and Josh Kelly headed narrowly wide for the visitors in the second half.

Maidenhead pulled one back through French defender Clerima with 14 minutes left, but Dagenham held on for all three points.