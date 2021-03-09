Tahvon Campbell fires Halifax into play-off hunt with winner at Notts County

Substitute Tahvon Campbell scored two minutes after his introduction to move Halifax closer to the Vanarama National League play-off places following their 2-1 victory at Notts County.

County keeper Sam Slocombe made a sharp early save from Jamie Allen, while Jordan Barnett went close at the other end.

Jake Hyde opened the scoring in the 28th minute from Jack Earing’s cross and Sam Johnson denied Enzio Boldewijn an equaliser before half-time.

Johnson, on his 200th Town appearance, saved a penalty from County substitute Elisha Sam but could do nothing about Boldewijn’s 75th-minute strike after the forward cut in from the right wing.

But Campbell, on for Allen, restored his side’s lead in the 83rd minute and they saw the game out with few alarms.