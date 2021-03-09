Charlie Wyke scores as Sunderland heap pressure on Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

Charlie Wyke continued his amazing scoring spree as Sunderland beat League One promotion rivals Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park to pile more pressure on home manager Kenny Jackett.

Wyke netted his 16th goal in his last 16 games before Jordan Jones’ deft second-half finish sealed the win for Lee Johnson’s men, moving the Black Cats two points off the automatic-promotion places.

Aiden McGeady came close to opening the scoring in the 12th minute when his stinging 25-yard curler was turned over the crossbar by Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Sunderland were ahead just a minute later after Wyke was left free inside the box to plant home a bullet header from a Jones corner.

John Marquis passed up the chance to equalise when he blazed wide from six yards.

Jones doubled Sunderland’s lead 13 minutes into the second half, robbing the hapless Sean Raggett before calmly lobbing the ball over the onrushing MacGillivray and into an empty net.

The defeat means sixth-placed Pompey have now lost three successive league games for the first time in Jackett’s three-year reign.