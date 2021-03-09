Struggling Barnet slip to defeat against Wrexham

Barnet slipped to yet another defeat as they were beaten 2-0 at home by National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham.

The Bees have now lost 12 of their last 13 league games and remain down in 22nd position in the table.

Luke Young opened the scoring for Wrexham with a fine strike four minutes before the break.

Elliott Durrell would make sure of the points with a long-range effort, with the visitors staying fifth in the table as a result.