Neil Critchley hails effort of Blackpool players following win at MK Dons

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley believes his players left nothing out on the field after they ground out a 1-0 victory at MK Dons that kept up the pressure on the teams above them in League One.

Jerry Yates scored the only goal at stadiummk to move the Seasiders to within four points at sixth-placed Portsmouth, who have played three games more.

The game was not of the highest quality, and the Dons threatened little in their fourth defeat in five games, but it is results like this that could prove crucial for Blackpool, as they chase a play-off spot.

Critchley said: “I could not have asked for any more from them.

“The physical shift they put in tonight was outstanding and it has to be against an outstanding football team.

“The problems they cause you are quite a lot, you have to show real intelligence off the ball and I felt we did that.

“We were waiting for that moment, which came off a really good pressing situation and Jerry finished it off brilliantly well, a really good composed finish, taking it around the goalkeeper.

“We had a little bit of pressure in the second half, but not too much – we got a little bit of luck when they hit the crossbar, but I felt we deserved that, so it’s a big win for us.

“If you’d said out of Portsmouth, Charlton and MK Dons we’d pick up nine points, you’d have taken that.”

Blackpool’s goal came gift-wrapped in the 33rd minute when Harry Darling was caught in possession by Yates, who rounded Alex Fisher before slotting in.

The closest MK Dons came to equalising was after 69 minutes when Cameron Jerome was played in by Scott Fraser, only to hit the underside of the bar.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin said: “We had two massive chances, I thought we were really dominant.

“We gave them very little – it’s very unfortunate that they’ve scored from a mistake from us, which the players didn’t deserve tonight.

“I’m very disappointed we conceded a goal in that manner.

“We tweaked things from Saturday [at Wigan], we adapted from a few problems that we had and I thought we dominated for most of the game.

“They caused us very little issues and they are a team that’s probably one of the best out of possession in the league.

“Their success and their form recently has been based on them being really organised, a good structure out of possession and counter-attacking.

“They never really looked like threatening us in that sense, which was pleasing after Saturday.

“The only disappointment is that, for having so much of the ball, we didn’t look threatening enough in the final third.”