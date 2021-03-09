Charlton boss Lee Bowyer hails Conor Washington and Albie Morgan

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer praised Conor Washington and Albie Morgan as the Addicks defeated strugglers Northampton 2-1.

Washington netted twice in the second half while Morgan also excelled on his return to the side as Charlton claimed a first home victory in nine League One games.

Bowyer said: “With Conor Washington, the one thing I do know is he’s selfless. His movement was good from the start. He was a threat down the side.

“Albie Morgan hasn’t even been in the squad but he deserved his start and performed well. We moved it well at times.”

Bowyer was delighted with his side’s display, as they moved one point off the play-off places.

He added: “First half we got into good positions. To score goals you have to be hungry and run an extra five to 10 yards to get on to things. If we’d done that we’d have been comfortable.

“It was really good from start to finish, we should have scored at least two more. It was a disappointment conceding that late one.

“It’s just the mistakes of giving teams a head start, if you don’t then you give yourself a chance.”

The Addicks had the first opportunity when Jayden Stockley connected with a Morgan cross, but goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved his header.

Jake Forster-Caskey put a free-kick just wide five minutes after the restart, and the midfielder earned a penalty for the hosts in the 65th minute when he was flattened in the area.

Washington stepped up to fire home past Mitchell with a powerful low drive.

Chuks Aneke almost added a second in the 84th minute, but his header was tipped over the bar by Mitchell.

Washington made sure of the victory a minute later when he pounced on a rebound off the goalkeeper, after an effort from substitute Andrew Shinnie.

A late header by substitute Alex Jones gave Northampton some hope, but Charlton held on to leave the Cobblers in the relegation zone and one point from safety.

Northampton caretaker manager Jon Brady believed referee Paul Howard was wrong to award the spot-kick.

He said: “We’ve seen the penalty back on the video, and we knew at the time, in real time, it reinforced what I thought.

“Jack Sowerby jumps high to win the ball, their player runs into Jack, throws himself to the ground, and the ref gives a penalty.

“The referee is there, he’s 10 yards away from it, and cannot wait to give it.

“When he looks, I think he’ll feel sick – as sick as I do.

“He jumps to head the ball, and the guy hits Jack in the ribs. It’s a foul to us.”