Clean sheet pleases Jobi McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff was satisfied with a clean sheet in Leyton Orient’s 0-0 League Two draw with Stevenage.

This was McAnuff’s first home match since taking over as interim manager following the sacking of Ross Embleton 10 days ago, following a 1-0 win away win at Grimsby and a 4-0 drubbing at Exeter, but the game proved to be a lacklustre affair.

Although both teams hit the woodwork in the second period, Os substitute Dan Johnson wasted the best opportunity of the match when the striker was left one-on-one with the keeper with seven minutes remaining but shot woefully wide.

“First and foremost we have got ourselves back on track,” McAnuff said.

“We didn’t quite have that end product tonight although we got into some good areas.

“We adjusted it at times and had a couple of good opportunities so overall I am satisfied with the reaction after Saturday’s disappointment at Exeter.

“Goals are hard to come by for everyone at the moment and we found a bit of space towards the end of the game. It’s important we have competition for places and it’s just not quite going in for us but we will keep working.

“We have had limited time to work with the lads because of the matches and the travelling, so it’s a case of giving as many instructions as we can without overloading the players. The play-offs, though, still have to remain our target.

“The more that we can get positive performances and positive results, then we give ourselves something we can build on.”

In-form Stevenage extended their unbeaten run to seven games, without conceding a goal in their last five.

Manager Alex Revell felt his side were worth more than their point.

“We are frustrated because although Orient had a lot of possession in the first half, I don’t remember them having a clear-cut chance,” he said.

“At half-time, although we hadn’t played very well, we should have come in 2-0 up because we had excellent chances.

“We then asked the payers to regroup and I thought in the second half, our players were outstanding. The only part missing from the jigsaw was a goal.

“We’ve seen it a lot of times this year from us where we have played teams off the park really but just that final part, which is obviously the hardest part, is where we have lacked.

“All you can do is keep getting the ball in there, keep getting the players to run in there. We’ve come a long way in a short space of time and you’ve seen that today with the way we’ve played so we are disappointed not to be leaving here with the three points.”