That win was for the fans who never came home – Ian Evatt

Ian Evatt dedicated Bolton’s 2-1 win over Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Cambridge to the 33 Wanderers fans who died in the Burnden Park disaster 75 years ago.

Striker Eoin Doyle and captain Antoni Sarcevic scored first-half goals as Wanderers produced their best display of the season on the anniversary of the tragedy on March 9, 1946.

Wanderers have now taken 26 points from a possible 30 to move within four points of an automatic promotion place.

“It was important we wanted to put on a good performance for those 33 fans,” said Evatt.

“Hopefully, they were smiling down on us and enjoyed the victory. We must never forget those fans who went to watch a football game and didn’t get home.

“It is so sad, heartbreaking. We wanted to do them proud and I think we did.”

Evatt praised Bolton’s brilliance for 70 minutes before a Matt Gilks handling error gifted Kyle Knoyle a goal and the visitors late hope.

“We could and should have scored more goals,” said Evatt, shortlisted for February’s divisional manager of the month accolade. “The quality of our football was breathtaking.

“But the mistake changed the momentum of the game because we looked comfortable and looked like scoring again.

“That gave them a leg-up and we had to defend well for the last 15 minutes. But that should not cloud what was an excellent performance. Matt has saved us enough times so we don’t mind that mistake.

“The run we have been on has been challenging and it is exceptional the players have managed to win eight of the last 10 games.

“Cambridge found it tough to live with us and if we perform like that we are going to be a handful for most teams.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was full of praise for the hosts.

“The handbrake came off us in the end but we have to play like that when the games are level,” he said.

“You don’t come here and dominate possession because Bolton are really good at it.

“We started well and had a couple of good counter-attacking moments but we found it hard.

“You have to respect the way they play, the way they run and move the ball and the speed they play at. It was above a level we have played against this season.

“We have to be intelligent enough to understand why we lost and humble enough to know they are a good side. We have to learn from them and the things they did well.

“There is a proper squad here and this is a really big club which shouldn’t be at this level. If they keep playing like that they won’t be at this level too long.”