MacIntyre’s trick shot and Pliskova’s painting – Wednesday’s sporting social

Golf

Tennis

Karolina Pliskova is good at painting it seems…

And here is the result! What do you guys think? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/AsJBV7NsCh — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 10, 2021

Football

Chelsea were founded 116 years ago today.

Happy birthday to us! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VJXvlu1L3I — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2021

Jack Grealish reflected on scoring Aston Villa’s winner against local rivals Birmingham two years ago.

"Best day of my life." 😍#OnThisDay in 2019, @JackGrealish scored the winner at St Andrew's! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ij0CdOZ8cU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 10, 2021 “The sweet sweet moment for Jack Grealish” 2 years ago today, a goal that I truly would not change for ANYTHING! What a day it was 🤩⚽️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/iqAygX7tVs — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 10, 2021

Nigel Adkins was at one with nature.

Lukasz Fabianski signed a new deal at West Ham.

🔒 @LukaszFabianski#Lukasz2022 pic.twitter.com/ptQ6dRn8Er — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 10, 2021 Delighted to continue journey with #westham#coyi pic.twitter.com/gxE94vv9av — Łukasz Fabiański (@LukaszFabianski) March 10, 2021

Harry Maguire was ready.

Ready for tomorrow's big game against AC Milan 💪🏆 #mufc pic.twitter.com/prheJgm5QX — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 10, 2021

Erling Haaland was still emotional from Dortmund’s Champions League last-16 victory over Sevilla.

Two Papa John’s Trophy finals this weekend at Wembley and local stores got a rebrand.

🍕 Introducing Papa Keith's.#TRFC #SWA @PapaJohnsTrophy pic.twitter.com/AtFw8tsxaO — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) March 10, 2021 How about a Papa Lee's, @SunderlandAFC fans? 😉🍕#EFL | #PapaJohnsTrophy pic.twitter.com/OGBk0tGfo2 — Papa John's Trophy (@PapaJohnsTrophy) March 10, 2021 P̶a̶p̶a̶ ̶J̶o̶h̶n̶'̶s̶ Papa Richie's is here! 🍕 #EFL | @SalfordCityFC pic.twitter.com/nge6JM5Lj8 — Papa John's Trophy (@PapaJohnsTrophy) March 10, 2021

Cricket

Harsh dismissal?

This doesn't happen often 😱 Kieron Pollard feels that Danushka Gunathilaka was obstructing the field and appeals for his dismissal… The Sri Lankan's aren't happy 😤 pic.twitter.com/ODmn99elWR — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) March 10, 2021

Little and large!

How many OMELETTES would I need to eat to look like TREMLETT? 😋 🍳 मुझे TREMLETT जैसे बनने के लिए कितने OMELETTE 🍳 खाने पड़ेंगे?? 😜 https://t.co/jGa4mCgA8L — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 10, 2021

KP enjoyed a return to the crease.

40 is the new 25! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DoGww1TbwZ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 10, 2021

Pietersen was also concerned about what he considered to be reticence from England’s management on the IPL debate.

So the PLAYERS are now being quizzed by media everyday about IPL and playing early Test matches in England. First the youngster, Curran & now Jos. The questions should be at Harrison, Giles & Smith! Not seen them front up to India debacle?! Leave the players out of this! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 10, 2021

Heather Knight enjoyed the New Zealand tour on the field…

…and off it.

Someone was pleased to have Lauren Winfield home.

Boxing

Amir Khan had his coronavirus vaccination.

Formula One

Some memorable moments from Michael Schumacher’s first F1 race for Ferrari.

#OnThisDay a quarter of a century ago, the first race of the 47th @F1 season took place – Michael’s first season with @ScuderiaFerrari, the start of one of the greatest, most beautiful and most honest love affairs that Formula One has ever seen. 🏎 pic.twitter.com/elseWazvN4 — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) March 10, 2021

It was 2021 reveal day for the Scuderia.

#Tifosi, meet the #SF21 🏎#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6w9xOQoCsg — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 10, 2021 twentytwentyone pic.twitter.com/Kjc2bUrZIA — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 10, 2021 🏎 And there it is! First laps tomorrow! 🎥–#SF21 #Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/XUeCxHoN1c — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 10, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo was looking forward to testing starting this week.

As were Mercedes.

….and Haas.