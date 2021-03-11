Nathan Byrne doubtful before Derby clash with Millwall

Derby are assessing Nathan Byrne ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall at Pride Park.

The defender sat out the goalless draw at Barnsley on Wednesday after sustaining a knock in training.

Goalkeeper David Marshall, missing for the last three games, has returned to training with his team-mates after a back injury and boss Wayne Rooney has said he has a decision to make on that front for Saturday’s contest.

Kelle Roos has been playing for the Rams in Marshall’s absence.

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw could make his return to action.

Bradshaw has not been involved in the last two matches, the 2-1 win over Preston and Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Blackburn, due to an Achilles problem.

It appears Bradshaw is the only player from the Lions’ injury list with a chance of featuring on Saturday.

They have also had Kenneth Zohore, Connor Mahoney, Ryan Leonard, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Murray Wallace sidelined.