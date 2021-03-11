Lincoln receive positive Jorge Grant update before facing struggling Rochdale

Lincoln are without a number of players for Saturday’s visit of Rochdale but have received a positive update on Jorge Grant.

The Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls were expected to be without the 15-goal ace for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, but with no surgery required he could be back for the start of May.

Imps boss Michael Appleton remains unable to select Joe Walsh and Liam Bridcutt (both calf) while Remy Howarth (groin) is also absent.

Harry Anderson (thigh) and Max Sanders (hamstring) are set to return later this month, but the clash with Dale will come too soon for them.

Bottom-of-the-table Rochdale have only claimed one victory in 2021 and have failed to score in any of their last seven matches.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy will get a welcome boost with the return of Ollie Rathbone.

The midfielder has missed the last three defeats after he was sent off at Burton in February.

Rochdale continue to be without Jake Beesley (foot), Matthew Lund (ankle), Jimmy Ryan (knee) and Jack Vale (hamstring) but there is optimism Stephen Dooley (knee) will return at some point this month.