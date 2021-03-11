Davie Martindale says lockdown prevented Rangers’ celebrations turning violent

Davie Martindale believes it was only lockdown which prevented wide-scale violence breaking out as Rangers’ title celebrations got out of hand.

However, the Livingston boss has questioned claims the Ibrox club could have done more to prevent thousands of fans taking to the streets round the stadium as well as Glasgow’s George Square to celebrate Steven Gerrard’s team being crowned champions for the first time in a decade.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is understood to be considering axing next week’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park after accusing Rangers chiefs of “not doing nearly enough” to prevent the mass breaching of coronavirus stay-at-home rules.

But Martindale has questioned that stance.

And the Livi manager – who was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in 2006 for drug offences – believes the scenes round the city could have been much worse had restrictions not been in place.

“I don’t understand what Rangers were meant to do,” Martindale said. “I was sitting debating it with someone the other day. I thought to myself, ‘Thank God we’re in lockdown when that happened’.

“I thought that because can you imagine if we weren’t? I think that city centre would have been absolutely jumping and I think there would have been a bit of violence through a lot of people congregating in one area.

“We were pretty fortunate it was probably just Rangers supporters who were out on Sunday.

“Everyone knows my background and the fact I’ve been to prison. See the amount of people who are in prison as a result of Rangers and Celtic games, it’s incredible.

“People who have lost their lives or committed a murder or drink-fuelled violence, someone’s been stabbed. Honestly there is more than you’d care to imagine.

“So I think being in a lockdown helped us slightly because it was just Rangers supporters enjoying their occasion. You never had a mix of people and fans congregating with them because they were having a Sunday night out on the town.

“But I don’t understand what Rangers were meant to have done better. I don’t know how you control that.

“I’m lucky I’ve only got 600 fans!”

On Tuesday, the First Minister told Holyrood she shared the “anger” over the “disgraceful” behaviour of fans and that she would be speaking with Police bosses to ensure there was no repeat when Rangers head to Parkhead a week on Sunday.

It has raised fears the remainder of the Scottish season could come under threat if there is a repeat of the large-scale gatherings.

But Martindale hopes calmer heads will prevail.

“I think it would be disappointing,” he said. “I don’t believe the Celtic-Rangers game is going to have the same proportion of people they had on Sunday.

“Hopefully the government’s announcements have made people become a bit more realistic and they stay away from the stadium.

“I don’t think it would be great for anyone if two sets of fans turn up.

“Hopefully it’s just a threat to keep people away.”